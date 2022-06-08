House poised to pass gun bill after Buffalo, Uvalde attacks

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is moving quickly to pass legislation in response to recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. A bill being voted on Wednesday would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle and prohibit the sale of ammunition magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds. The legislation has almost no chance of becoming law as the Senate pursues more modest proposals. But it does allow Democratic lawmakers a chance to show voters where they stand. Said Democrat Veronica Escobar of Texas: “We can’t save every life, but my God, shouldn’t we try?”