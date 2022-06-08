Police: Officer dies after crash with shooting suspect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Florida police officer has died after a crash with a shooting suspect. Police say the crash occurred early Wednesday in Tallahassee, Florida’s capital city. Officials say a 37-year-old man had shot three family members at his home and fled in his vehicle. A sheriff’s deputy first spotted the man’s vehicle, followed by the Tallahassee officer. Officials say the suspected shooter turned his vehicle around at one point. While driving toward oncoming traffic, police say the man’s vehicle collided with the police officer’s vehicle. The officer died after being taken to a hospital. The suspect sustained injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.