Police say man fatally shot during fight with Iowa officer

Police say a man has died in a shootout with an officer outside a convenience store in eastern Iowa. Davenport police said in a statement that the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday when an officer responded to a call from the store about someone tampering with its air conditioning unit outside. Police say the officer confronted a man outside the store and discovered he had outstanding arrest warrants. Police say a fight ensued, and the man and the officer exchanged gunfire. Police say the man was shot and died at a hospital. The officer was not shot, but sustained minor injuries during the fight. Police have not released their names.