Sizzling temperatures in store across southwestern US

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

Scorching temperatures are in store for the southwestern U.S. over the next several days. Cities like Phoenix, Las Vegas and Palm Springs in California are expected to top 110 degrees. Heat is part of the normal routine of summertime in the desert, but weather forecasters say that doesn’t mean people should feel at ease. Excessive heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than other weather-related disasters, including hurricanes, floods and tornadoes combined. Officials are advising people to limit time outdoors, drink plenty of water and seek shade if they must be outside.