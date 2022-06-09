British advocate for sustainable living wins Spanish prize

MADRID (AP) — Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, has won this year’s Princess of Asturias Award for international cooperation. The Princess of Asturias Award jury said in its citation published Thursday that the 45-year-old is “a reference in the fight for better use of natural resources and in accelerating the transition to the so-called circular economy.” The circular economy seeks to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature. It is based on a shift to renewable energy and materials as part of a sustainable way of life.