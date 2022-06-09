Greece: Appeals court overturns seizure of Iran tanker’s oil

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A court in central Greece has overturned a ruling that authorized the confiscation of crude oil from an Iranian-flagged tanker at the center of a volatile dispute over international sanctions. A Greek government official confirmed Thursday that an appeals court in the port city of Halkida reversed a lower court’s decision to remove the cargo from the Lana. Greek authorities temporarily seized the tanker on April 15. Iran had fiercely protested the action and last month ordered the armed takeover of two Greek-flagged tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Greek Foreign Ministry branded the action as “tantamount to piracy.”