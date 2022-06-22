Ecuador rejects Indigenous protesters’ dialogue conditions

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Violent protests by Indigenous people demanding a variety of changes, including lower fuel prices, have paralyzed Ecuador’s capital and other regions, but the government has rejected their conditions for dialogue. The capital of Quito is experiencing food and fuel shortages after 10 days of demonstrations in which protesters at times have clashed with police. After officials on Wednesday rejected the conditions for negotiations, the U.S. government issued an advisory urging travelers to reconsider visiting the country due to “civil unrest and crime.” The demonstrations are part of a national strike that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities began June 14.