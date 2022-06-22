Skip to Content
Investigator: DNA could identify 2 Tulsa massacre victims

By KEN MILLER
Associated Press

Investigators seeking to identify victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre have found enough usable DNA for testing on two of the 14 sets of remains removed from a local cemetery a year ago. Danny Hellwig is a forensic scientist with Intermountain Forensics in Salt Lake City, which is examining the remains. He told The Associated Press that it’s a promising step toward identifying the people whose remains were removed from Oaklawn Cemetery. The key, Hellwig says, is having descendants of those individuals provide DNA to a database so a match can be made when DNA sequencing is complete.

