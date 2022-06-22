Pope blasts violence in Mexico as he mourns 2 slain Jesuits
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has blasted the violence that plagues Mexico as he mourned the slaying of two “brother” Jesuits who were gunned down in a remote Mexican church. Francis, an Argentine Jesuit, offered prayers to the Jesuit community at the end of his weekly general audience on Wednesday. The 79- and 80-year-old priests were killed Monday inside the church in Mexico’s Chihuahua state by apparent drug gang members. A man being pursued by a drug gang had apparently sought refuge in the church, and the gang members killed him and the priests. Francis said he was “saddened and dismayed” to learn of the slayings.
Comments