Baltimore prosecutor Marilyn Mosby defeated in primary
By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby has lost a Democratic primary to defense attorney Ivan Bates. Mosby is facing federal charges of perjury and making false statements on loan applications to purchase properties in Florida. Baltimore is heavily Democratic, and there is no Republican candidate in the race for state’s attorney. Bates is managing partner of the Baltimore law firm Bates and Garcia. He campaigned on his experience, emphasizing a need for a change in leadership and more ethical, transparent and effective prosecution. Also running in the November election is Roya Hanna, an unaffiliated candidate.