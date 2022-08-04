Official: Ex Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vazquez arrested

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vázquez has been arrested in the U.S. territory on corruption charges, an official tells The Associated Press. Two other unidentified people were arrested along with her on Thursday, said the official, who was not authorized to talk about the federal case. No further details were immediately available. Juan Rosado-Reynés, a spokesman for Vázquez, told the AP he did not have immediate comment. Vázquez was sworn in as governor in August 2019 following a local Supreme Court ruling after former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló stepped down following massive protests.

