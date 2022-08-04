Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s transport minister has tweeted that a Syrian ship that Ukraine says is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has left a Lebanese port. Ukraine’s embassy in Beirut called on Lebanese authorities to prevent the ship from leaving. But judicial officials in Lebanon allowed it to sail following an investigation that showed the ship wasn’t carrying stolen Ukrainian grain. Transport Minister Ali Hamie tweeted Thursday that the Laodicea had left Lebanon’s territorial waters. The departure comes just days before cash-strapped Lebanon receives Ukraine’s first grain shipment since Russia’s invasion began in late February.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.