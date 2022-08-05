Berlin forest fire contained but ammo dump still a problem

BERLIN (AP) — A fire accompanied by explosions at a police ammunition dump in a Berlin forest has been contained and large parts of it have been extinguished, but authorities are still waiting to get access to the dump itself. The fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday in the Grunewald forest on the western edge of the German capital. The site is far from the nearest homes and no one had to be evacuated, but authorities declared a 1,000-meter (more than half-mile) exclusion zone and a nearby highway and railway line remained closed on Friday.

