EXPLAINER: Why Kenya’s presidential election is important

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Voters in Kenya are choosing a successor to President Uhuru Kenyatta next week. The race is close and could go to a runoff for the first time. One top candidate in Tuesday’s election is Raila Odinga. The longtime opposition leader is making his fifth run for the presidency with the support former rival Kenyatta. The other top candidate is William Ruto, Kenyatta’s deputy. He had a falling out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Both Ruto and Odinga have focused their campaigning more on domestic issues. That raises the question of how either would follow up on Kenyatta’s diplomatic efforts to restore calm in neighboring Ethiopia and to ease tensions between Rwanda and Congo.

