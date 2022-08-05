Fiery Southern California crash kills 5, including baby

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say five people are dead, including a baby, after a speeding Mercedes-Benz plowed through an intersection and struck cars, causing two to burst into flames just outside Los Angeles. Other victims were flung from vehicles during the Thursday afternoon crash in unincorporated Windsor Hills, southwest of Los Angeles. The dead included a pregnant person. The California Highway Patrol says eight other people were hospitalized. The 40-year-old woman driving the Mercedes had major injuries. Another woman and six children, ranging in age from 13 months to 15 years old, had minor injuries.

