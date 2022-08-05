SE Asian nations criticize Myanmar, but weaker than expected

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers issued their final communique after a series of meetings in the Cambodian capital, criticizing fellow member Myanmar for its lack of progress in ending the violence there, but with weaker language than several countries had hoped for. Ahead of the meetings, Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah accused Myanmar of “making a mockery of the five point process” for peace proposed by the group. But in the final communique, the foreign ministers only ”expressed our concerns over the prolonged political crisis in the country” and said they were “deeply disappointed by the limited progress” in the implementation of the five point consensus.

By DAVID RISING and JIM GOMEZ Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.