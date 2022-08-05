Spain reports first deaths from acute hepatitis in children

MADRID (AP) — Spain has reported its first two deaths from acute hepatitis, or liver inflammation, among children. The illness, whose causes are unknown, is being monitored by world health officials following an alert to the World Health Organization of a spike in cases in Britain in April. The ministry says 46 cases have been reported in Spain and that three needed liver transplants. Two subsequently died, a 15-month-old baby in June and a 6-year-old in July. It said that as of July 28, 507 cases have been reported in Europe in 21 countries. Among them are 273 in Britain. In the U.S., there have been at least 180 cases and six reported deaths.

