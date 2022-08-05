SUV drives into Native American parade, causing injuries

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Police have arrested several people in a large SUV that drove through a Native American parade in New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Two Gallup police officers are among those hurt. The Albuquerque Journal reported that State Police Lt. Mark Soriano said no one was killed. New Mexico State Police tweeted that the driver is in custody. The parade was a highlight of the Gallup Intertribal Ceremonial Centennial Celebration, which was founded in 1922 to honor indigenous heritage. Videos show that the children performing traditional dances were among the first to see the large brown vehicle speeding toward them moments before families scramble to get out of the way.

