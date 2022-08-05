Taliban: 2 civilians killed in a bomb blast in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Taliban say at least two civilians have been killed after a bomb went off near a mosque in a minority Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital. The Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief says that three other civilians were wounded in the explosion on Friday in western Kabul, in the Sar-e Karez neighborhood. He says the bomb was hidden in a cart. There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but blame is likely to fall on the Islamic State group, which has targeted Afghanistan’s minority Shiites in large-scale attacks in the past.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.