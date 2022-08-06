60 curators, 1 show: Native Americans pick favorite pottery

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Native American artists, political leaders and storytellers are the final arbiters of taste and style for a traveling exhibition of pottery from the Pueblo Indian region of the Southwestern U.S. They’ve plucked their favorite pieces from institutional collections in New Mexico and New York that didn’t always defer to Indigenous perspectives. The outcome includes musings about the history and mysteries of pueblo pottery traditions that were refined over centuries. The exhibit builds on efforts to give greater voice to Indigenous people and acknowledge sensitivities about ancestral art and artifacts. Showings will stretch from Santa Fe to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

