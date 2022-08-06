A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Marine Corps has its first African American four-star general. Gen. Michael E. Langley was promoted during a ceremony Saturday at Marine Corps Barracks Washington. Langley was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985. He credits his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicts that his promotion to four-star rank will have an impact on younger people. The Marine Corps traces its roots to 1775, but the Marines rejected accepting Black men in their ranks until World War II. Langley’s rank comes with the assignment to lead U.S. Africa Command, based in Stuttgart, Germany.

