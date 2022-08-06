Alabama town disbands police department over racist text

VINCENT, Ala. (AP) — A racist text message sent by a police officer has prompted officials in a small Alabama town to disband their police department and fire the police chief and assistant chief. AL.com reports that Vincent Mayor James Latimore on Thursday confirmed that Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Goss have been dismissed. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it will provide law enforcement services to the city in the interim. Located in central Alabama, southeast of Birmingham, Vincent has a population of just under 2,000 people.

