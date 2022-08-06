Bus crash on highway in Croatia kills at least 11 people

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A bus has skidded from a highway in northern Croatia, and police say at least 11 people were killed. Croatian police said on Twitter that “in the skidding of a bus with Polish license plates, according to initial information from the field, 11 people died and several were injured.” The accident happened at 5:40 a.m. local time (3:40 a.m. GMT) some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Croatia’s capital, Zagreb, on the A-4 highway, which is busy during the peak of the tourist season. Rescue teams were sent to the location of the accident, Croatian media reported. No other details were immediately available.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.