EXPLAINER: What is driving the current Israel-Gaza violence
By TIA GOLDENBERG and FARES AKRAM
Associated Press
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip are exchanging fire in the worst bout of cross-border violence since an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas last year. Israeli airstrikes killed 11 people, including a senior commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iran-backed militant group, in a targeted strike. That came following the arrest this week of another senior Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank in what’s been a monthslong Israeli operation to round up Palestinians suspected of attacks. Militants have fired dozens of rockets at Israeli cities and towns.