In wake of floods, typical barbs at Kentucky political event

FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Republicans running for governor in 2023 took the stage at Kentucky’s biggest political event. They bashed Gov. Andy Beshear’s pandemic restrictions but offered support for recovery efforts that the Democratic governor is leading in the wake of historic flooding and tornadoes. While his challengers aimed zingers at him, Beshear spent Saturday consoling families displaced by the flash flooding that swamped the Appalachian region more than a week ago. He visited two state parks where some of the suddenly homeless took refuge. Last December, deadly tornadoes tore through regions of western Kentucky

