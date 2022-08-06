St Kitts and Nevis elects new leader in snap elections

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The eastern Caribbean nation of St. Kitts and Nevis has elected a new prime minister after holding snap elections three years earlier than planned. Dr. Terrance Drew of the St. Kitts-Nevis Labor Party ousted Prime Minister Timothy Harris of the People’s Labor Party, according to preliminary election results released Saturday. Harris first became prime minister in February 2015 and served a second term after the three-party alliance Team Unity won nine of Parliament’s 11 seats in the 2020 elections. But Harris lost a no confidence motion filed by his coalition partners earlier this year, prompting the twin-island nation to hold general elections Friday.

