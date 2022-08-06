Sudan accuses Chad of cross-border attack it says killed 18

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has accused neighboring Chad of a cross-border attack earlier this week that a top commander says killed at least 18 nomads in Sudan’s western Darfur region. Sudan’s ruling sovereign council said armed Chadian assailants crossed into West Darfur province and attacked a group of nomads staying in an open area near the border towns of Beir Saliba and Ardeiba last Thursday. A number of Sudanese were also wounded in the attack and their livestock was looted and taken to Chad. There was no immediate comment from Chad on the accusations.

