Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack
BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan says China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Saturday that its armed forces had issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island, and activated land-based missile systems in response to the situation. Separately, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that Taiwan’s army detected four unmanned aerial vehicles flying in the vicinity of the offshore county of Kinmen. Taiwan’s military fired warning flares in response. China launched military drills following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan earlier this week, saying that her visit violated the “one-China” policy.