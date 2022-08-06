Taiwan says China military drills appear to simulate attack

BEIJING (AP) — Taiwan says China’s military drills appear to simulate an attack on the self-ruled island, after multiple Chinese warships and aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said Saturday that its armed forces had issued an alert, dispatched air and naval patrols around the island, and activated land-based missile systems in response to the situation. Separately, Taiwan’s Central News Agency reported that Taiwan’s army detected four unmanned aerial vehicles flying in the vicinity of the offshore county of Kinmen. Taiwan’s military fired warning flares in response. China launched military drills following U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan earlier this week, saying that her visit violated the “one-China” policy.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.