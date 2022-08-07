9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police there said. None was wounded critically and most were shot in their lower halves. Cincinnati police said an officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot. The suspect remained at large as of Sunday morning, hours later. Police used two “bang balls” to create loud noises to disperse a crowd they said gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded. The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area.

