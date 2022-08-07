Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:37 AM

9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

KTVZ

CINCINNATI (AP) — At least nine people were wounded in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police there said. None was wounded critically and most were shot in their lower halves. Cincinnati police said an officer fired at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was actually shot. The suspect remained at large as of Sunday morning, hours later. Police used two “bang balls” to create loud noises to disperse a crowd they said gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded. The shooting took place shortly before 2 a.m. in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content