Coroner: Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in fire

NESCOPECK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations completed on three women, one man and a girl indicate all died of smoke inhalation. Officials said positive identification is pending review of medical records, dental records and DNA if required. State police said seven adults ranging from late teens to age 79 were killed along with children aged 5, 6 and 7.

