LA man among 3 killed in lightning strike near White House

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 29-year-old Los Angeles bank executive was one of three people killed last week when lightning struck in a park across from the White House. Brooks Lambertson, a vice president for City National Bank, was in Washington, D.C., on business when he was hit by lightning Thursday night in Lafayette Park. City National says in a statement that Lambertson managed sponsorships for the bank and previously worked in marketing for the Los Angeles Clippers. He lived in downtown LA. A husband and wife from Wisconsin celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary were also struck by lightning and died.

