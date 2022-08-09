Ex FBI agent turns self in to face Puerto Rico criminal case
By DÁNICA COTO
Associated Press
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Former FBI agent Mark Rossini, who was indicted in a corruption case against a former Puerto Rico governor, has turned himself into federal authorities in the U.S. territory and declared himself not guilty, according to officials. The U.S. Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Rossini’s attorney had reached out to authorities just days after former Gov. Wanda Vázquez was arrested. Rossini is charged with conspiracy, federal program bribery and honest services wire fraud. His attorney could not be immediately reached for comment.