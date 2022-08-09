Kenyans waiting for results of close presidential election
By CARA ANNA
Associated Press
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyans are waiting for the results of a close presidential election in which the turnout was lower than usual. This is likely the final try by longtime opposition leader Raila Odinga, who on his fifth attempt was backed by former rival and outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta. The other top contender is Deputy President William Ruto, who fell out with the president earlier in their decade in power. Voters have expressed little hope of real change and frustration with rising prices and widespread corruption in East Africa’s economic hub. Official results are due in days, though there’s some anticipation a winner might be known Wednesday.