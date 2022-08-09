Leora Levy wins Republican US Senate primary in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Leora Levy, a first-time candidate who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. Levy, a member of the Republican National Committee, will face U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal in November, trying to unseat the Democrat in a state that hasn’t sent a Republican to the Senate since in more than 30 years. Levy’s victory Tuesday came over the party establishment’s favored candidate, former state House Minority Leader and social moderate Themis Klarides. She also defeated a fellow conservative, immigration attorney Peter Lumaj. Levy is 65, and immigrated to the U.S. from Cuba as a child. She now lives in Greenwich.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.