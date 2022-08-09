Rhode Islanders returning from summer hotspot brawl on ferry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Islanders who flocked to a summer hotspot for the Victory Day holiday got into brawls at a resort and on a ferry ride home, leading to eight arrests. The fighting started Monday at a beach resort on Block Island that was hosting a reggae festival. It continued on a ferry that was on its way from Block Island to the Port of Galilee in Narragansett. Police arriving by boat leapt aboard the ferry and arrested seven people. One person was arrested at the resort. Rhode Island is the only state that still observes Victory Day, which commemorates Japan’s surrender ending World War II in August 1945.

