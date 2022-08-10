Cathay Pacific losses narrow as COVID-19 restrictions ease

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific Airways says losses in the first half of the year narrowed as a relaxation in quarantine rules boosted passenger numbers. But it cautioned that quarantine restrictions on its crew were limiting the airline’s ability to increase flight capacity. The company reported losses of about $637 million in the first six months, down from $964.5 million in the same period last year. Hong Kong relaxed strict quarantine rules from 14 to seven days in mandatory hotel quarantine earlier this year, and to just three days from Friday. It still remains one of the few places in the world, together with mainland China, to require mandatory quarantine for inbound travelers. The city’s airline is lagging behind competitors like Singapore Airlines.

