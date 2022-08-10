Skip to Content
"The Snowman" children's author Raymond Briggs dies at 88

LONDON (AP) — British children’s author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, whose creations include “The Snowman” and “Fungus the Bogeyman,” has died. He was 88. Brigg’s family said he died Tuesday. Briggs’ books “Father Christmas,” “Fungus the Bogeyman” and “The Snowman, were all adapted for television and have delighted generations of children. He also wrote and illustrated “When the Wind Blows,” a story about the aftermath of a nuclear attack on Britain, and “Ethel & Ernest,” a poignant graphic novel based on the lives of Briggs’ parents. Francesca Dow of Penguin Random House children’s books, says Briggs’ books “are picture masterpieces that address some of the fundamental questions of what it is to be human.”

