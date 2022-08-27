2 people fatally shot and bicyclist killed in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — California officials say three people have been killed in a confrontation in Oakland and the dead include the suspect who initially opened fire and a bicyclist who was run over as the suspect tried to get away. The East Bay Times reports that a man was shot and killed Friday night in the city’s West Oakland neighborhood and that the suspect tried to flee in a vehicle. Friends of the victim opened fire, killing the suspect. Then the vehicle crashed into a bicyclist who was also killed. Oakland police say no arrests have been made.

