Bob LuPone, who helped lead MCC Theater, has died at 76

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob LuPone, who as an actor earned a Tony nomination in the original run of “A Chorus Line” and went on to help lead the influential off-Broadway theater company MCC Theater for almost 40 years, has died. He was 76. LuPone, brother of Broadway icon Patti LuPone, died Saturday following a three-year battle with pancreatic cancer, according to Matt Ross Public Relations. LuPone, Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler shaped MCC into a theater powerhouse, producing such Broadway-bound works as “Frozen,” “Reasons to be Pretty,” “Hand to God,” “School Girls; or the African Mean Girls Play,” “The Snow Geese,” “The Other Place” and the Pulitzer Prize- winning “Wit.”

