Georgia man guilty of manslaughter in shooting of teen girl

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A biracial man who says he was fending off a racist attack when he fired a gun into a pickup truck on a Georgia highway has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter for killing one of the truck’s teenage passengers. The jury verdict in Statesboro spared 23-year-old Marc Wilson from a felony murder conviction sought by prosecutors. Defense attorneys acknowledged during the weeklong trial that Wilson fired the bullet that killed 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson in June 2020. Wilson told police he and his girlfriend were driving on a bypass when white teenagers in a pickup truck began yelling racist slurs and tried to run Wilson’s car off the road. Wilson’s attorneys insisted Wilson was justified in shooting his gun in self-defense.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.