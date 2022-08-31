Mexico apologizes for 2011 casino attack that killed 52

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s federal government has apologized to relatives of those who died in a 2011 arson attack at a casino that killed 52 people. Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas said Wednesday the government was remiss in ensuring safety measures at the Casino Royale in the northern city of Monterrey. The notoriously violent Zetas cartel set the fire to enforce a demand for protection payments. The government both failed to prevent the attack, or win convictions against those responsible. A representative for families who lost loved ones says that “may this regrettable event change the way the government operates, to ensure this never happens again.”

