Owner of ND farm among 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers are organizing in North Dakota to finish the harvest work started by a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in a case investigators describe as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the four found Monday as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64, all from Leeds and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando. Officials say a .357 caliber revolver at the scene. Pat Traynor, a close friend of Dulmage said Dulmage owned the property and was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando.

By JAMES MacPHERSON and GRETCHEN EHLKE Associated Press

