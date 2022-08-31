Skip to Content
Owner of ND farm among 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide

By JAMES MacPHERSON and GRETCHEN EHLKE
Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Volunteers are organizing in North Dakota to finish the harvest work started by a farmer found dead in his wheat field along with three other men in a case investigators describe as a murder-suicide. The Towner County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday identified the four found Monday as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64, all from Leeds and Robert Bracken, 59, of Cando. Officials say a .357 caliber revolver at the scene. Pat Traynor, a close friend of Dulmage said Dulmage owned the property and was shot in his combine while harvesting wheat in his field south of Cando.

