Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer shot in the head during a traffic stop will be taken off life support on Thursday. The Richmond Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that “Officer Seara Burton’s injuries have been determined to be unrecoverable.” The 28-year-old Burton is a four-year veteran of the Richmond department. She has been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10. Prosecutors have filed three attempted murder charges against the a man accused of shooting her, Phillip Matthew Lee. Lee is being held on a $1.5 million bond.

