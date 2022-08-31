Police: Friend of accused recounted Dutch soldier’s killing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say in an arrest affidavit that the 22-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend told a friend who was with him that morning that he opened fire because he “just spazzed.” The Indianapolis Star reported Wednesday that police wrote in an affidavit that the unnamed friend said he, Shamar Duncan and another man went out in his pickup truck and ended up downtown before the shooting early Saturday. He said there was a confrontation between his group and another group, who witnesses told police was the soldiers. Police say Duncan’s friend said he later yelled at Duncan for opening fire, and that Duncan said “I just spazzed.”

By ARLEIGH RODGERS Associated Press/Report for America

