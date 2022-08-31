Pristine bullet leads to murder charge in target shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting at targets in his yard. Prosecutors have upgraded the charge against 30-year-old Nicholas Lucas to murder. Investigators say crime scene technicians this week determined the fatal bullet could not have richocheted off a satellite dish being used as a target and then struck 42-year-old Kesha Tate. Authorities say the woman was killed Saturday in her Gaffney home by a bullet that showed no signs of richocheting. Lucas said at a court appearance Tuesday that the woman’s death was a “complete accident.”

