Republicans notably silent, split as Trump probe deepens

WASHINGTON (AP) — At first, Republicans were highly critical of the FBI search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. But as new details emerge about the more than 100 classified documents the former president haphazardly stashed at his private home office, Republicans have gone notably silent. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell declined to respond Wednesday when asked about the latest developments in the Justice Department’s probe. He told reporters in Kentucky he didn’t have “any observations about that.” While the unprecedented search of a former president’s home has galvanized many Republicans to Trump’s defense, others in the party are unwilling to speak up, wary of crossing him.

