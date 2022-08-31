Small plane crashes in Abu Dhabi, injuring pilot

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in the United Arab Emirates say a small plane crashed in Abu Dhabi, injuring the pilot but causing no other casualties. Instead of landing at the capital’s private jet airport, the glider hurtled into the parking lot of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Police attributed the crash to a “technical malfunction.” The pilot of the plane was receiving treatment for minor injuries, police added, without saying whether there were any other passengers. The extent of the damage at the crash site remained unclear.

