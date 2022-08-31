Special election results expected for lone Alaska House seat

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State elections officials plan to release results Wednesday of the special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat, with Republican Sarah Palin and Democrat Mary Peltola vying to become the first woman to hold the seat. The results are expected 15 days after the Aug. 16 election, in line with a deadline for state elections officials to receive absentee ballots mailed from outside the U.S. This is the first statewide race in Alaska in which ranked choice voting was used. Peltola, a former state lawmaker, was leading in first-choice votes, followed by Palin and Republican Nick Begich. The tabulation rounds were expected to begin Wednesday afternoon.

