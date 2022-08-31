Spokesman: Vessel runs aground, briefly blocking Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian official says an oil tanker has run aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly blocking the global waterway. George Safwat, a spokesman for Suez Canal Authority, says Singaporean-flagged Affinity V vessel has become wedged in a single-lane stretch of the canal on Wednesday. He told a government-affiliated Extra News satellite television the authority that operates the canal deployed tugboats and managed to refloat the vessel. Safwat said there was a problem in the vessel’s steering systems which caused it to run aground.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.