Irish regulators fine Instagram 405M euros for data breach

LONDON (AP) — Irish regulators are slapping Instagram with a big fine after an investigation found the social media platform mishandled teenagers’ personal data. Ireland’s Data Protection Commission said Monday that it made a final decision last week to fine the company 405 million euros, or about $402 million. The full details won’t be released until next week. The penalty is the second-biggest issued under the European Union’s stringent privacy rules. Instagram’s parent Meta also owns Facebook and can appeal the decision. The company didn’t respond to a request for comment. The Irish watchdog’s investigation centered on how Instagram exposed the personal details of users ages 13 to 17, including email addresses and phone numbers.

